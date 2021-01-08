The owners of Joe Town Mini Golf have purchased Cool Crest Garden Golf in St. Joseph.
Cool Crest had operated on the Belt Highway for about 70 years before closing in 2018. The longtime hangout for many locals is expected to be reopened in May, depending upon the weather, according to Rick Gilmore, the new owner and financial executive officer at Joe Town Enterprises.
Gilmore is a lifelong resident of St. Joseph and said Cool Crest has been part of the city’s tradition.
“It’s been here my whole life and it really is an icon of St. Joseph,” Gilmore said. “I just wanted to see it open back up and made available for future families to have something for people to do in St. Joe.”
There’s still some work to be done to Cool Crest as it has been two years since it was last open to the public. Gilmore says contractors need to take care of some of the electrical work, painting and concrete work, and landscape cleanup will be a priority.
Cool Crest is expected to be back in its original form when it reopens, according to co-owner Joe Lane.
“We expect it to be a hit. People love this place. When people come in here, I want it to bring back memories of what it was like when they were a child,” Lane said.
Lane said some of the most important moving and stationary obstacles will be restored as part of the courses. The 19th hole for a chance for golfers to win a free game will be available, and the famous root beer floats are coming back.
“We will be serving world-famous Cool Crest root beer floats. That’s number one priority, getting that ready to go,” Lane said.
The new owners were able to obtain all of the original 100 root beer float mugs upon purchasing the historic mini golf course.
Joe Town Mini Golf is known for its Maui-style shaved ice served to visitors.