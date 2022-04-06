Nearly one month after announcing the construction plans for a new entertainment complex, owners of Joe Town Enterprises said there could be more use of the land in the future.
Of the nine available acres near North Village Drive where the six-attraction facility will be built, only four are set to be utilized for Ricky Dean’s entertainment complex, leaving additional land for more if the opportunity arises for Joe Lane and Rick Gilmore of Joe Town Enterprises.
“Rick and I are always brainstorming. We got some ideas, so as long as people keep showing us love, we’re gonna show love right back,” Lane said.
Lane and Gilmore have plenty on their plate to manage like Cool Crest, Joe Town Mini Golf, Joe Town Speedway and now Ricky Dean’s, which broke ground four weeks ago and is expected to have more excavation work done to keep pace with their targeted December 2022 opening.
“Of course, it’s another weather factor,” Gilmore said. “If it rains or snows, we’ve got to wait for the ground to dry before the excavator comes in and moves the dirt. We’ve got all of our contractors lined up. If we can get the excavation done, we’ve got the concrete contractor coming in. We’re pushing it, trying to get it open before the end of the year.”
With Cool Crest and Joe Town Speedway open for the season, the focus for the two has shifted to getting Joe Town Mini Golf up and running for the spring season. On Wednesday, the course had its usual boulders replaced with seven new 2,400-pound granite boulders brought in from Colorado. Gilmore says the course is roughly two weeks out from opening.
Joe Town Speedway is currently finalizing their go-kart sponsors for 2022 in which businesses can purchase go-kart branding for themselves or they can pay for a banner along the fences of the speedway. A portion of the funds received for sponsorships goes toward cash scholarships for local high school seniors.
