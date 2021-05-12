Missouri will be stepping away from pandemic-related federal unemployment benefits on June 12, which begs the question of how will this affect St. Joseph?
Gov. Mike Parson announced the decision Tuesday. The metropolitan statistical area that encompasses St. Joseph had an unemployment rate of 3.7% in March. That’s equal to 2,347 individuals, according to numbers from a preliminary report by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In comparison, Joplin’s MSA was at 3.9%, Jefferson City’s MSA was at 3.2% and Cape Girardeau’s MSA was 3.9%.
“It’s time that we end these programs that have incentivized people to stay out of the workforce,” Parson said in explaining his reasoning for calling an end to the benefit.
The city's employment situation has improved from a year ago in April of 2020 when St. Joseph's unemployment was at 8.7%.
Kristie Arthur, director of workforce development at the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, said jobs are available locally.
“We have probably 1,000 job openings,” Arthur said. “Our highest skill needs continue to be nursing, engineering, welding, industrial maintenance, so if you’re interested in any of those fields we have training going on at some local community colleges and Missouri Western.”
The last year has seen special circumstances because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Stimulus checks and boosting unemployment payments and extending the qualification length are not regular occurrences. However, the rollout of vaccines has caused the Centers for Disease Control to pull back some precautions, and employers are anxious to fill open jobs.
“We're thankful that St. Joseph is a community with employers that are growing and made it through a troubling time over the last year,” Arthur said. “Probably 67,000 people are working right now. It’s a nice size workforce.”
Among the most eye-catching data on unemployment is that only 65 initial claims were filed in March in Buchanan County.
