Missouri’s unemployment rate of 3.3% is lower than pre-pandemic levels, yet hiring signs continue to fill storefronts, line streets and appear on billboards.
“We don’t have as many people in the workforce and that poses a problem,” said Kristie Arthur, the director of workforce development at the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce.
The pandemic led to what people are calling the great resignation. Employees had time to reevaluate their jobs in the last two years and many decided to move on. This is what Triumph Foods experienced when the business tried to increase production.
“People kind of enjoy staying home,” said Mishael Barton, the communications manager for Triumph Foods. “A lot of them decided that that’s kind of the lifestyle that they would like to live and they would rather be at home.”
This has created an employee market, putting pressure on companies. Those looking for a job have leverage. They can be picky and pursue a position with the right salary and benefits.
“You’re competing at a very high level for talent,” Barton said. “You have to be creative, innovative, offer a good package. It’s not just wages alone anymore. There’s got to be a lot of extras that go along with it.”
This is forcing employers to be flexible and offer higher wages, more benefits, affordable insurance, work-from-home opportunities and better work-life balance.
But Larissa Draper isn’t seeing the benefits of an employee market. She's looking for a job without much luck. Her experience is in healthcare, but she can't do it any longer due to a lower spine problem. After multiple interviews, she still can't find a job that meets her physical needs.
“I’ve worked everywhere in St. Joe,” Draper said. “I’m usually the type, I can walk in and do an interview, and I’ll walk out with a job. That’s how it used to be, but not anymore.”
Draper still can be selective when it comes to finding a job that fits her needs, but this may change as costs rise.
“We’re seeing some inflation, we’re seeing the cost of things going up,” Barton said. “It’s going to take a little bit more to make ends meet maybe, and we’re going to have to get more people back into the workforce, and those that come back, maybe that balance kind of comes back.”
