JPC members visiting with Community Foundation of NWMO

Kazuteru Kuroda, front-left, a senior consultant with the Japan Productivity Center, talks with members of the Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri and fellow productivity center members Wednesday at the foundation's offices. Kuroda and his colleagues visited the area to learn about effective philanthropic efforts.

While Northwest Missouri doesn't generally garner international attention, one area organization is serving as an example for community development in Japan.

When the Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri started about 10 years ago, it was a challenge to build support. The organization is a medium for philanthropy in Northwest Missouri "to provide leadership and financial leverage in addressing the current and future needs of the community," according to information from the foundation.

