Kazuteru Kuroda, front-left, a senior consultant with the Japan Productivity Center, talks with members of the Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri and fellow productivity center members Wednesday at the foundation's offices. Kuroda and his colleagues visited the area to learn about effective philanthropic efforts.
While Northwest Missouri doesn't generally garner international attention, one area organization is serving as an example for community development in Japan.
When the Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri started about 10 years ago, it was a challenge to build support. The organization is a medium for philanthropy in Northwest Missouri "to provide leadership and financial leverage in addressing the current and future needs of the community," according to information from the foundation.
But now, the 18-county network is starting to blossom. The foundation has grown from having no funding when it started to having $25.6 million now.
It's important to show how the different areas of Northwest Missouri relate as part of a larger region, said Rachel Kagay, a Community Foundation of NWMO board member.
"We are encouraging our region to continue to see itself as interdependent, that we need one another for the region as a whole to be successful," she said. "We're encouraging our communities to think bigger, beyond those traditional borderlines of competition."
The success has caught the attention of the Japan Productivity Center.
A small delegation from Japan is visiting this week to learn about dealing with issues like population loss without giving in to short-term solutions.
"The rural area, they are suffering from the population decrease," said Kazuteru Kuroda, a senior consultant with the Japan Productivity Center. "In such case, most of us, most of the people in rural areas, they discuss and try to fix the problem with some very materialistic solution. We need a bridge, we need a house."
Northwest Missouri was an attractive destination for members of the productivity center to visit because it shares similarities with the communities they are working to improve, Kuroda said.
"Tokyo and Osaka ... such big cities are leading, not only economy but of the arts, concept, sense of the culture," he said.
Much of the economic development in Japan is spurred on by government funding, but those funds often are lacking for rural areas where populations are decreasing, Kuroda said. Unlike in the U.S., there is a limited amount of philanthropic and charitable work in Japan, the productivity center members said.
Even though there is progress, it's important to remember that a program like the community foundation needs time to bear fruit, community foundation member Steve Wenger said.
"In the greater scheme of things, 10 years isn't that long," he said. "We've learned, we know what works, what doesn't, and we're ready to go forward and invite folks to participate in, you know, their own future."
