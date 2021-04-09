Innovation Stockyard, a science, technology and business incubator for entrepreneurs, is trying to rebound after losing money and stakeholder contributions the past couple of years.
The incubator was formed in 2006 to offer a place for agribusiness ideas to grow. It was a way to support entrepreneurs and provide a space to work, during a time when entrepreneurs have a 5% success rate, according to Gary Clapp, the director of Innovation Stockyard.
“Let’s reduce that burn rate initially,” Clapp said. “Let’s help them get started. We will give them the experiences and resources they need to get to that next level.”
When Clapp left in 2012, the incubator began ‘bleeding money.’ It went from $1 million dollars to now only having about $250,000.
While Clapp was gone, the incubator targeted animal health companies, just as those businesses were shrinking. This led to a significant loss of funds. To stop the bleeding, Clapp was rehired as director. One of his goals is to broaden the scope of Innovation Stockyard.
“I think the mixture of business that we do now is a little better approach to the types of businesses that this community needs,” Clapp said. “Anybody goes downtown can see which businesses are boarded up and which ones are not. We need to breathe some life into downtown.”
The current people working at the Kit Bond Science and Technology Incubator — home of Innovation Stockyard — are pharmacists, marketers and even coders.
Clapp’s other goal as director is to reduce operating costs and increase stakeholders. He has already cut costs in half and is now looking for more contributions.
Stakeholders provide about a third of Innovation Stockyard’s operating revenue needs, but those contributions have declined over the years. The City of St. Joseph used to contribute about $25,000 a year but now allocates $10,000.
“We want to give a little bit of help,” said St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray. “Maybe in the years to follow, with the new council, they can give them even more help, because it’s a worthy cause. To incubate businesses is absolutely critical, especially in the scientific area.”
An incubator is beneficial for the city if it is able to grow and keep companies in town — a problem Innovation Stockyard has previously experienced. In the past, some businesses used workspace and received cash injections before moving to Iowa or Kansas.
“If we don’t have programs to help attract and retain (businesses), we’re going to lose them, because once somebody sees a company being successful, the company, in its own best interest, wants to see where it can go,” Clapp said.
Now back as director, Clapp believes the incubator is moving in the right direction to foster agribusiness entrepreneurs.
“If I was in any sort of agribusiness company that I was starting up, I would look to St. Joseph as a model community for that,” said Clapp. “All the way from research and development to post-market, there’s somebody here that I can put you in touch with.”
