As inflation reaches a high not seen in four decades, local businesses will feel the effects as prices rise across the Midwest.
CNBC reported that inflation rose 7.5% over the past year, which was more than expected, and a Bloomberg article indicates that pockets in the Midwest will see inflation increases over 9%.
Along with consumers seeing the impact of inflation, small businesses may also be put in difficult situations as supply chain issues have forced them to raise prices or be at risk of closing doors.
Rebecca Lobina, director of the Northwest Missouri Small Business Development Center, said local businesses have mentioned the hard times, some of which have been out of their control.
“The small businesses that I’m working with, they’re struggling, and if you are really on the brink of closing, (it’s) not because they don’t have customers, not because they don’t even have employees, but because it’s the supply chain issue with the demand being so high,” Lobina said.
Kara Grant, associate economics professor at Missouri Western, said coupled with the supply chain are interest rates resulting in the current inflation.
“We hadn’t had any real inflationary pressures for a long time, and the Federal Reserve has been keeping interest rates very low for a long time, and usually they will manipulate that to help with inflation, but they want to usually lower the cost of borrowing,” Grant said.
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said this inflation has much to do with President Joe Biden’s “socialist spending” and the ongoing issues of supply chains.
“Inflation has been greater in Missouri when it comes to gas than in most other states around the country, so we have really been hard hit, and that’s something we’ve got to deal with,” Hawley said. “Missouri families have to deal with every single day thinking about, ‘How much gas do I have left in the tank?’ Can I afford to fill it up or am I going to try to stretch it a little more?”
Hawley said he wants to ensure people get back to work and avoid writing people checks who are not working.
“I’m worried about the fact that inflation now is so high that wages are actually flatlining or decreasing, even if you’re getting a little bit of a raise at work it doesn’t matter because inflation is outpacing it,” Hawley said.
