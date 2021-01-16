With the increase in use of states’ unemployment terminals nationwide due to the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a rise in fraudulent activity to correspond.
Officials with the Kansas Department of Labor reported in late December about fraudulent activity being detected when applying for unemployment claims. In a statement, the department leaders said that “scammers are finding personal information through incidents like credit card data breaches and then using that information to illegally attempt to collect unemployment.” A press release also stated that the fraud activity was not due to a breach in the unemployment claim system, but from stolen information.
In Missouri, the UInteract unemployment system has been working well with the influx of claims due to COVID-19, but that system also has detected a higher amount of fraudulent claims than usual.
“With an increased number of unemployment claims, there has been a corresponding increase in potentially fraudulent activity related to unemployment claims,” Delores Rose, director of strategic communications with the Missouri Department of Labor, said.
Fraudulent websites have been detected as well. Rose said people should watch out for websites that claim they are free and assist people with applying for unemployment and navigating through that website. These sites will ask for private or personal information. The only website in Missouri to apply for unemployment is UInteract.labor.mo.gov.
The majority of the fraud has been seen with people who are not unemployed having claims filed, according to Kansas labor officials. Many people don’t even know that their names and personal information have been used to receive unemployment benefits.
Missouri labor department officials said that when they get fraudulent reports, it helps them secure the unemployment portal even more by revealing what methods are trending for fraud.
“We continue to actively monitor potential fraud and utilize both front-end and back-office fraud prevention measures and best industry practices, as well as coordinate with other states and the USDOL Office of Inspector General to stay informed about emerging fraudulent practices,” Rose said.
The modernized unemployment system is what enables the state department to leverage technology in combating fraud.
To report incidents of attempted fraud or scams, contact the Missouri Attorney General’s Office to file a consumer complaint at ago.mo.gov/app/consumer complaint. You can also file it with the Federal Trade Commission at identitytheft.gov.