The Imagine St. Joseph 2040 plan was beginning to be put to action in January 2020, but was put on hold when COVID-19 hit.
Now Tama Wagner, the Community Alliance director, is starting to get back towards her goals of making St. Joseph a better place to live.
"During a crisis it's hard to be an advocate about change and moving forward when everybody is so hunkered down on how do we solve this and how do we get through the next day and week," Wagner said.
Wagner and the Community Alliance have shifted to crisis management the past seven months, but their priorities have still been towards the plan of investing in people, creating a better place and growing prosperity.
"Investing in people prior to the pandemic was really about how to improve education in the community, reduce or eliminate poverty and then it was about what can I do to help now," Wagner said.
Since the pandemic started, one of the first projects of the 2040 plan was completed, the St. Gianna Beretta Molla Early Childhood Education Center, which is in one of the project's first focus areas, Cathedral Hill.
"The placemaking plan is completed and the partners have signed off on it and now we're at a point to identify housing in that area and begin to implement plans," Wagner said.
The Community Alliance is looking at a second investment from Evergy to help with the project and a presentation in front of the Land Bank will take place at the end of the month to talk about Cathedral Hill and encourage them to become involved.
"We want to get houses in the Cathedral Hill project to take into the Land Bank to begin to resell and hopefully attract urban homesteaders and new developers to the area," Wagner said.
Another work session is taking place at the end of the month to discuss future plans for Interstate 229.
The Missouri Department of Economic Development awarded the Community Alliance and St. Joseph a reinvestment grant to commission an analysis of buildings in the 139th Airlift Wing that'll be evacuated when the facility moves north.
"The goal is to look at the properties and determine if we can encourage new business to come and purchase those properties, especially businesses interested in being near an airport or military installation," Wagner said.
The Community Alliance is also starting to work with the Cathedral Hill community to get them engaged and help with the project.
Since the project is a long process, Wagner said these plans have to continue to move forward in some kind of way even during a pandemic.
"I'm happy I get to have the role of continuously thinking, this is going to be over at some point and we don't want to be standing still when it is," Wagner said.