After months of waiting, Ideker Inc. has obtained a contract for concrete work at the new single terminal at the Kansas City International Airport.
The terminal’s developer, Edgemoor Infrastructure and Real Estate of Maryland, and its general contractor, Clark Weitz Clarkson, initially chose ESCO Construction of Colorado to lead a portion of the concrete work, but residents in the community criticized that choice because the company wasn’t local.
Paul Ideker, Ideker Inc. president, said Kansas City officials had three main focuses at the beginning of the project: minority/women participation, local contractors and unions.
“We felt that we met all those needs for them and we obviously have a local workforce, and in the end they decided to go with us and we’re very pleased with that,” Ideker said.
Ideker said his team meets the 35% goal with 20% minority-based enterprises and 15% women-based enterprises.
“We belong to the Heavy Constructors Association and we’ve been a part of the airport construction for many years and it was nice to see the community get behind that and do the right thing when we met the goals,” Ideker said.
Ideker will handle all of the concrete around the new terminal, a contract that is worth roughly $75 million, which is the single largest concrete contract Ideker has been part of.
“We’ve done a lot of work at KCI in the last 10 years and we’ve done around $125 million around the airport, but never anything this size, so it’s kind of a generational project,” Ideker said.
Ideker said it’s great to work on this type of project close to home because it makes it easier for his employees.
“We have a lot of guys that live close to the area and it’ll be nice for them to stay at home and not have to travel and be a part of this transformative project,” Ideker said.
Ideker is excited to have this work for the company and employees with the uncertainty of the future and the economy.
“It takes a weight off our shoulders and not knowing future budgets, it’s nice to have this during this time period,” Ideker said.
Ideker said some of the concrete work will start this fall but the bulk will be done in 2021 and 2022.
Work on the $1.5 billion new terminal started in early 2019. The project is just over 1 million square feet, making it the largest single infrastructure project in the Kansas City’s history. It is expected to generate up to 5,000 construction-related jobs.