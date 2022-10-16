Sunday wrapped up the St. Joseph Gun and Knife Show for the fall season at Civic Arena, with hundreds touring the different products, which ranged from firearms to wood burnings.
Seeing so many people interested in the event was extremely fulfilling as a vendor, said Ben Nicholas, owner of wood burning business Ben Burns Wood.
“A lot of my stuff is custom handmade art, for the most part,” he said. “And so, that makes you feel good that you’re actually doing something that people enjoy, which – it’s kind of like a good plus, right?”
Finding the event was a surprising perk for Lake of the Ozarks resident Talon Estenson, who was visiting family in St. Joseph.
“Most shows you go to, you’re going to see a lot of, like, good old military stuff, but this is really cool,” he said. “A couple of black powder rifles in there, and a really cool old AEW Birdie cap and ball rifle; it was really, really sweet. I haven’t seen one of those in a while.”
Estenson noted being particularly impressed with the selection and quality of knives, which included several made using Damascus steel and a variety of handle designs.
Nicholas sometimes has to hold himself back from wanting to buy other products, he said.
It helps having his son at the event, Nicholas said.
“It’s tough sometimes because there’s a lot of stuff that I’d be like, ‘oh, I’d like to take that home,’ you know,” he said. “I bring my son, who’s not here currently right now, he’s walking around. And so luckily, he’ll want to go look, and so, it keeps me from browsing as much.”
The event was bigger than Estenson expected and one of its advantages was having features that an entire family could take advantage of, he said.
“Anybody who still hunts, I mean, this is still going to be home for them, too, because we have what they (are) looking for,” he said. “But also, they have stuff for kids. They’ve got food, they’ve got drinks, they’ve got stuffed animals.”
Upcoming gun shows at Civic Arena include Dec. 3 and 4, and Feb. 25 and 26.
