People browsing guns

People browse a selection of firearms sellers and other vendors during the St. Joseph Gun and Knife Show on Sunday at Civic Arena. The gun show will return Dec. 3 and 4 at Civic Arena.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

Sunday wrapped up the St. Joseph Gun and Knife Show for the fall season at Civic Arena, with hundreds touring the different products, which ranged from firearms to wood burnings.

Seeing so many people interested in the event was extremely fulfilling as a vendor, said Ben Nicholas, owner of wood burning business Ben Burns Wood.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.