Huckleberry Announces Closing

Huckleberry Restaurant, located at 1302 Frederick Ave., has closed its door to the public after just over a year of business.
The business, which opened in September of 2019, announced its closing on its Facebook page last Tuesday.
Known for their casual food and dining experience, the restaurant saw its high points, but manager DJ Kauley says it had not been easy to operate in the recent months.
“Since COVID hit, sales have definitely dropped. Things have slowed way down. The owner just wanted to close it down for now,” Kauley said.
When Kauley moved to St. Joseph three years ago, he admits he didn’t know much about the city, but after experiencing it as someone who ran a business of his own in town, he sees the potential of St. Joseph in the business sector.
“It’s really cool to see it growing,” Kauley said. “All of the businesses here are attracting more and more people. I think St. Joseph’s gonna keep going. It’s gonna be awesome.”
River Bluff Brewing and Huckleberry have a unique relationship while they had been in close proximity to each other. Co-founder of River Bluff Brewing, Eddie Derr, heard that the restaurant was closing via a phone call and had the same reaction many others had saying it was unfortunate to see the restaurant close.
“We really did enjoy teaming up with them doing a lot of marketing with them. When someone like that loses what they worked so hard for, it’s a tough one,” Derr said.
Kauley will still get to pursue his passion of cooking as he embarks on a new adventure in the culinary industry in Oklahoma. Based on his experience at such a young age, Derr doesn’t rule out the idea of Kauley running his own business again.
“Maybe he’ll give her a go when he’s a little older. Right now I encourage him to do what it takes to make it through these times and then take advantage of the next opportunity,” Derr said.
There have not been talks at the moment of any business taking over the space where Huckleberry used to be.