Housing continues to be in demand locally, creating a market that is changing to adjust to new realities.
Statistics show only a slight drop in average home sale prices in Missouri from June to July. According to statistics released by Missouri Realtors, the average price for a residential home statewide in July was $272,774, a 0.4% drop compared to June.
A statistic that could be impacting the state’s average sales price is the number of homes sold, with 767 fewer homes transferred in July compared to June.
Jo Ann Cobb, a local real estate agent who has her office at 520 N. Belt Highway, said she believes the reason fewer homes were sold at a time when the market generally is busier could be due to lenders having so much on their plate.
“We’re still short of inventory, but the lenders themselves are so busy that getting a house closed could have something to do with it,” Cobb said. “Some of the appraisers have 34 and 35 appraisals ahead of mine.”
Cobb added that prices of lumber have acted as a kink in the housing market’s ability to bolster supply. However, that situation appears to be improving. Recent NASDAQ market tracking shows lumber prices have dropped roughly $100 per thousand board feet over the last month. Lumber prices ended the day on Sept. 1 at $534.20 per thousand board feet, an 18% decrease from Aug. 2.
St. Joseph’s real estate market has entered new territory as the local board of Realtors has found its way into the Kansas City Board of Realtors, which, according to Allison Horn of Horn Realty LLC, 3025 Penn St., has a radius that extends much farther than before but also has ushered more Realtors into the market.
“We went from being a group of 350 agents who work together to a group that’s closer to 8,000,” Horn said. “Those are new agents who we’ve never dealt with before. When the market gets this hot and people see that houses are selling, then they get interested in doing it.”
Real estate professionals have had the luxury of getting to meet with more potential buyers face-to-face, and both Horn and Cobb prefer in-person showings to the virtual format many buyers and sellers were accustomed to during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I always like person-to-person service. Person-to-person is always going to be better,” Cobb said.
