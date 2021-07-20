The Chiefs impact a lot of business aspects in town in a positive light, and all those people enjoying what the city has to offer need a place to rest their head.
The hotel industry always peaks during the summertime, but the biggest spike comes from Chiefs training camp at Missouri Western. Several hotels in town acknowledged this year there is a noticeable increase in those who are booking rooms.
“We have seen a 15 percent increase from July to August, so we are attributing a lot of that to Chiefs training camp,” Brandon Wilson, the Director of Sales for the Holiday Inn Express, Candlewood Suites and Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott said.
Hotels expect the increase in business. But, looking at the numbers from 2019 to 2021 there is a five percent increase in those who are planning on staying overnight in St. Joseph in August.
“We have always been about 80 percent occupied in August and this year we are seeing a five percent increase from 2019,” Wilson said. “So it does seem that people are ready to get out and get moving again.”
The Stoney Creek Hotel has seen its events pick up over the last several months and the general manager expects the increase they usually get when the Chiefs come to town.
“Summer months are always busy for us, last year we didn't have a training camp, but we were always busy,” Kerra Flatt, the General Manager of Stoney Creek Hotel said. “Previous years with training camp we pretty much sold out three weeks in a row so we will see how it plays out.”
The pre bookings for training camp at Stoney Creek have not been as good as years past. But it also could change over the next week or so.
“Honestly early bookings have been slower than the past, that or they aren’t saying they are with training camp,” Flatt said. “Years past we have filled up sooner I would say. But we are also really full right now.”
Overall hotels said that their amenities are being used less since they reopened the gyms and pools after COVID-19 started.
“The tourism industry as a whole has taken a massive hit,” Wilson said. “People don’t use the pool often, the breakfast room is not as full as it once was, so people aren't taking advantage of our amenities.”
St. Joseph looks set to reap the rewards that training camp has set up for the city. And by looking at the information from the hotels it looks like this next month will be packed in town.
