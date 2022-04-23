Downtown is growing and redevelopment projects are building off one another creating a snowball effect, with a hotel upgrade as the latest example.
The former Red Lion Hotel at 102 S. Third St. has been vacant since 2019, and it is finally going to get a facelift after deteriorating. But the project has previous redevelopments to thank.
“There have been a number of projects that have either become realized or are in the works that build off one another,” said Clint Thompson, the city’s planning and community development director.
Mosaic’s $23 million renovation of the German American bank building at 624 Felix St. in 2015 is seen as the catalyst for Downtown’s recent revival.
“This gave us an opportunity to really invest in something that could really help with economic development and the health of the community,” said Pat Dillon, Mosaic’s chief government and community relations officer.
With about 200 new employees in the area, small businesses and Downtown restaurants began to grow. That was followed by the next big project in 2017 — the American Electric Lofts at 302 N. Third St.
“I think American Electric is the cause of the effect of other projects Downtown, say Mosaic, as an example,” Thompson said.
In fact, the lofts actually are what led to the hotel project. The city was talking with the developer of the American Electric Lofts about trying to stabilize the hotel structure. That developer put the city in touch with HDDA, which is now reviving the hotel for $27 million.
But to make the project financially viable, HDDA is partnering with the city through an incentive package.
The first incentive is the establishment of a Community Improvement District. This will bring in an additional one-cent sales tax for any purchase on the hotel’s property, whether it’s a room at the hotel or food at the bistro.
“Those funds will be used to help lower the cost of the redevelopment of the project and will fund projects that a CID board will create as far as the overall rehab of the hotel,” Thompson said.
A second incentive is a sales tax reimbursement agreement. This would reimburse HDDA a 1.5% general city sales tax, capped at $2 million or 20 years, and a portion of the city tourism tax, capped at $1.5 million or nine years. It’s another way to lower the cost associated with the rehab.
“It will only be collected and then either reimbursed to the developer as eligible projects as expenses have occurred or a portion of those taxes will be abated to help lower that actual expense of operation,” Thompson said.
The third incentive is the issuance of Chapter 100 bonds, where HDDA would receive abatement of a portion of property taxes for its investment in the new hotel.
“It’s important to note that the property has a base, as far as the taxes that are collected on the site, so these taxes are any new taxes generated that increment above the base that would not have been collected if the project would not have occurred,” Thompson said.
The hotel also will bring in transient guest tax revenue that hasn’t been collected since the Red Lion Hotel closed. This is a 6% tax, with half of the revenue funding projects at the Civic Arena and the Missouri Theater and the other half funding Downtown tourism activities.
“It brings dollars in, it brings people in, brings tourism,” said City Councilman Andy Trout. “It’ll be good for St. Joe. I think it’d be good for Downtown St. Joe to get people Downtown more and to increase revenue to the city.”
The hotel, which is scheduled to open at the end of 2023, is just another domino to fall in Downtown’s revitalization. The question now is what project will come next?
“(The hotel) shows that the private sector believes in our Downtown,” Thompson said. “If the public can help stimulate private investment, then I think it’s a win-win.”
