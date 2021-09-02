The busy housing market seen in many areas of the country is affecting related businesses, including the insurance industry.
The St. Joseph housing market saw an increase in several statistics during quarter two. The year-over-year average sales price is up 10% from $175,938 to $198,295 in St. Joseph, according to the Kansas City Regional Association of Realtors. There also have been more people buying and selling homes.
Because of the amount of activity in the housing market, a local insurance agent said he has noticed more people coming into his office.
“So really what it has done has generated more activity for us, whether it is a new purchase, and really we have had a lot of activity with refinancing with the interest rates,” said Matt Thrasher, an insurance agent at American Family Insurance.
A benefit of the housing market right now is it allows those who own a home to sell it quickly and receive more money than they might have expected. Thrasher has not seen an onslaught of new customers because of the competitiveness of the market, rather he has seen a lot of existing customers come in to switch up their policies.
“Existing customers either downsize, upgrade, things of that nature,” Thrasher said. “Taking advantage of selling their home because ... they are getting good prices to sell their homes.”
While more people are looking at policies and switching their current plans, there also is a change in the cost of some materials needed for repairs. This does not mean policy rates are going up, but the labor and materials required for claims are getting more expensive.
“In the insurance industry with the inflation index that is automatically built into your policy, we are seeing the coverage go up because of the rise in construction cost, material cost, things of that nature,” Thrasher said.
Insurance policy prices are not immediately impacted by how a certain market is currently or weather conditions in a specific area. They are determined based on what has happened for several years in the past. But if the housing market stays this electric, there is a chance it could impact how much consumers are paying for policies upfront, Thrasher said.
“It could, I think, with the rise in material and construction cost. It definitely influences pricing and things like that,” he said.
