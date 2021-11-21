Winter conditions are nearing, and homeowners will have to decide between prioritizing natural gas or electricity costs in order to heat their home this season.
Officials with electric company Evergy stress space heaters are the least-efficient option heading into the winter season.
Andrew Baker, a senior communications manager for Evergy, said space heaters aren’t adequate for heating a large space and can drive up energy bills if someone tries to heat a large space with one. While the company doesn’t discourage the use of space heaters, officials point out that there are alternative ways to heat a room.
“At this time of the year people are looking for warmer houses and temperatures are starting to cool off," Baker said. "When the sun is shining, open those curtains, let the sunshine into your room. That’ll really heat up that room and keep the energy costs as low as possible.”
Baker also said unplugging appliances that aren’t being used on a regular basis, including phone chargers, can reduce energy costs.
Natural gas costs will be on homeowners’ radars this winter as they have surpassed $5 per 1,000 cubic feet, according to Henry Hub Gas Spot Price metrics. Many homeowners depend on a natural heating source to stay warm when temperatures drop, but there are ways to save on those expenses.
“Number one on my list is to check furnace filters and change it on a regular basis,” said Paul Englert, a weatherization specialist for natural gas provider Spire. “You just need to make sure that the airflow is clear for the furnace to operate at its maximum efficiency.”
More people may be watching their use of natural gas. Last week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that the natural gas storage inventory in the lower 48 states was 3% below the previous five-year average. According to the EIA’s Short-Term Energy Outlook, inventory of natural gas is expected to reach nearly 12% below the previous five-year average through the winter.
