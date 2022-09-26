top story HomeGoods coming to St. Joseph By Zoë Jones News-Press NOW Zoe Jones Author email Sep 26, 2022 Sep 26, 2022 Updated 11 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email New HomeGoods store on the way to St. Joseph Video play button New HomeGoods store on the way to St. Joseph Watch News-Press NOW tonight as our Zoë Jones tells us more about the new HomeGoods store opening up at the Shoppes at North Village. Show more Show less 0:18 New HomeGoods store on the way to St. Joseph Watch News-Press NOW tonight as our Zoë Jones tells us more about the new HomeGoods store opening up at the Shoppes at North Village. 0:18 The expected opening date for the new HomeGoods store at the North Shoppes is Nov. 10. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A manager for the Shoppes at North Village has confirmed that a HomeGoods store will be opening in the shopping complex.The store will fill the vacant Bed, Bath & Beyond location.The company has opened up an Indeed page to accept job applications and will be holding hiring days at the Green Acres Banquet Hall at 3500 N. Village Drive from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. The company also is identifying St. Joseph as an active location on its website.The expected opening date is Nov. 10. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Shoppe Manager Commerce Page Job Application North Story Open Up Store Location Bath Bed Website Homegoods Store Zoe Jones Author email Follow Zoe Jones Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News +3 Military 139th Airlift Wing looking for recruits amid staffing shortages Government Land Bank shifts, acquires nine properties at tax sale +2 Education Northwest realizes record growth — with a caveat Local News Planning for future needs important for disabled people More Local News → 0:42 Sunny Monday Forecast 11 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
