Recent St. Joseph Real Estate statistics show a near 12% increase in average sales price compared to a year ago.
According to the latest report from the Kansas City Regional Association of Realtors, the St. Joseph Chapter shows the average sales price was $218,909 for August.
The statistics align closely with the state of Missouri as a whole. The recent monthly report from Missouri Realtors shows a 10.1% increase in sales price for the month.
However, Lori Ramseier of Ramseier Realty Group in St. Joseph said she has noticed some shorter-term trends in the local market.
“I would say we’re really seeing indications of a shift in the market because we’re seeing price reductions on homes happening, we’re seeing them stay on the market a little bit longer, we’re not seeing the bidding wars we were seeing for about the last 18 months. All indications of a shift in the market coming,” Ramseier said.
Statistics for the St. Joseph housing market for August also showed closed sales of homes dipped roughly 9% compared to last year. Closed sales can be affected by stalled appraisals still waiting to be performed on homes before final closing. Stalled appraisals were a factor in closed sales in July, but Ramseier said they have caught up.
Percentage of original list price received, a statistic that shows how closely a residential home was purchased to the original listing price, came in at 97% for August. Percentage of original list price received can go above 100% if a majority of homes were being sold above their original listing. In August of 2020, the percentage was 95%.
“It’s more of an indication of those bidding wars that we’ve had the last year,” Ramseier said. “Things are going above asking, which is balancing out something that went below, making that percentage higher.”
Kansas City Regional Association of Realtors statistics for September should be released soon, Ramseier said.
