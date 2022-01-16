The business of making home renovations and putting houses on the market continues to skyrocket as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
“Right now is definitely still a seller’s market,” said Lorrie Ramseier, team-leading real estate agent for Ramseier Group. “We have low inventory with greater demand than supply.”
Closed sales and average sales from 2020 to 2021 were up over 25%.
“Days on the market was also down 19%,” Ramseier said. “This meant that instead of a house being on the market for 42 days, it was only up for 34.”
Many consumers are now looking for properties that are safer and quiet after previous stay at home orders. According to surveys conducted by realtor.com and Zillow, people are seeking access to more open spaces such as kitchens and outdoor patios.
“I always say clean and tidy is the top focus before putting your home on the market,” Ramseier said. “Bathroom and kitchen updates tend to be the most expensive but are the most desirable.”
Warm colors and large features are topping trends for bathrooms with similar deep greens, teals and blues in kitchen areas. Utilizing layered lightning and earthy elements may be more expensive but help improve the market value.
“You also want to look for any wood rot and freshening up paint goes a long way,” Ramseier said.
Living in the Midwest, more outdoors may be able to be accomplished, but now is the time to buy wood and other materials with supply being higher and cost being cheapest during the winter months.
Before the spring of 2019, lumber prices were roughly $350 to $500 per thousand feet. Those prices have nearly tripled and escalated to over $1,500 dollars. Homebuilding is now more expensive than ever with inflated copper, cement and concrete prices.
“Home sales numbers are projected to go up three times this year,” Ramseier said. “Now is still the best time to buy with extremely low interest rates.”
For the greatest chance of selling a home, aim for contacting an agent before late spring and summer.
