A local business is planting its roots at a new location on Frederick Avenue in St. Joseph.
Juniper Lane, a home decor company, was started by co-owners, Jamie Donaldson and Ashley Hess for their love of shopping.
"We actually originally started as a pop-up (store), I would say last October was our first," Donaldson said. "Our idea was we were going to just kind of pop around in different places, but we found that it was really difficult to find a spot and people who were willing to let us be in that spot for a temporary time."
Donaldson and Hess have been wanting a storefront due to the difficulties of running a pop-up business. Their location at 1113 Frederick Ave. also has an additional space where the co-owners plan to pay it forward and use it as a pop-up space for other vendors.
"Our space will always be here and we'll be here every week, but then our side space is going to be available so that any other vendor who doesn't have a storefront, if they would like to hop in and set up they can ... and it may change every week, we could have people here for a month at a time," Donaldson said. "We're really excited about that, to be able to help our other business friends in the community as well."
Items in the store include home accents, furniture and other "fun, eclectic finds," Donaldson said.
"We've grown up together shopping all over the place, our favorite was always going to small shops and finding really cool things and we really felt that St. Joe needed more of that," Donaldson said. "We've got a few businesses in town that are fantastic, but we felt like there was a little niche that still hadn't been filled."
Donaldson said Juniper Lane is not a typical box store and inventory will be changing constantly.
"Most of our vendors that we are using for Juniper Lane are mostly in the United States," Hess said. "We have a couple of ones that we really liked that are in Kansas City."
Both owners said they are focusing on working with smaller businesses to help support them.
Regular store hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
“We're going to be open on our opening weekend, this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, just so that we can make sure everybody has time to get to us,” Donaldson said.