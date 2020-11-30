Decades ago, Laura Wyeth and her family used to stroll the streets of Downtown St. Joseph to take in all of the ornate, luminescent holiday displays.
“I remember just how it was decorated Christmas, it was really a magical time,” she said.
When the holiday windows went away in the 2000s, Wyeth made it a goal to bring them back. For the past three years, she’s been able to do that, with the help of Downtown First, which she serves as board member, and local businesses for its “Walking Windows Tour” project.
“It’s really grown. I constantly have people asking me if they can donate their tree or Christmas decorations,” she said.
Throughout December, businesses and structures like the United Building, Nesting Goods and Bliss Salon will be lit up with Christmas trees, vintage pieces and modern decorations as part of Downtown First’s “Holidays Downtown” celebration.
The “Holiday Windows” displays unite nostalgia, from a time when they highlighted department and specialty stores that made Downtown St. Joseph the epicenter of the city, to current times, with bustling coffee, decor and clothing shops bringing a renewed energy to the area.
Rita Franks, a long-time St. Joseph resident, said seeing the displays return downtown brings a tear to her eye.
“I remember when I’d come down here to (businesses like) Hotel Robidoux, Townsend & Wall and Einbender’s and look at those displays with such wonder. When they went away, it was so sad. It was such an end to an era,” she said.
When that time came to a close, Franks viewed downtown as a ghost town, as Urban Renewal in the 1970s razed buildings and swept away businesses. A failed pedestrian mall only added to the hurt.
“I don’t remember the holidays during that time because it was so depressing. They made a mistake that I think downtown is only now recovering from,” Franks said.
It’s that kind of thinking that Wyeth has been fighting against, as she works to convince people that Downtown St. Joseph is alive and thriving. When she revived the holiday windows project, it was because she wanted to fill vacant storefronts with holiday cheer.
“I just thought ‘It’s silly to have empty windows, let’s just put some things in there.’ We did it in three days and it looked like it,” she said laughing.
With Mosaic Life Care moving downtown and more stores being filled with businesses, the project is bigger than ever. To add to it, Wyeth saw people responded positively to the revival.
Franks said that it felt like the area was turning over a new leaf.
“Downtown obviously isn’t anything like it was back when I was kid. But it did give me that giddy feeling. I was kind of overjoyed,” she said.
That was Wyeth’s hopes, that it would usher in a new era to downtown, rather than try a re-create an old one.
“(In the early 2000s), we got so much grief from people, like ‘Nothing’s ever going to happen. (Downtown)’s never coming back.’ We know it won’t be the department stores of old. But we’re focusing on unique artisans and local shops and restaurants,” she said.
In a normal year, the “Holiday Windows” project would be generating some friendly competition with a vote offered to visitors. Because of the pandemic, Wyeth said she was happy enough with the tour existing in 2020.
“For awhile, we didn’t even know what we’re going to be able to do,” she said.
During a pandemic, the “Walking Windows Tour” couldn’t come at a better time. It allows for a socially distant, safe time for families to take in the holidays without congregating with a crowd. Those looking for a fancy way to take it all in can take a free carriage ride tour every Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m.
“It’s a beautiful way to get out of the house and have a good time. It’s still in that good spirit of Christmas and hopefully, will help end 2020 on a high note,” she said.
As Wyeth set up a display at the United Building, she reflected on her childhood, while thinking how the jolly Santa Claus, polar bears and toy soldiers in the window will pass on that same holiday cheer to others.
“The downtown of any city is the heartbeart of the city. This was our main point of commerce for 100 years. And I just think it’s a great way for people to make and have local experiences in the spirit of Christmas,” she said.