Businesses have been struggling to fill staffing positions since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and while unemployment rates are low, more job openings remain than some companies want to see.
Those who work in employment agencies say there are still plenty of jobs available around St. Joseph, and while some want a work-from-home role, those positions are not as available as people believe.
David Wegenka, managing partner at IMKO Workforce Solutions said he believes being in an actual office setting can be more beneficial for some employees and companies.
“I know that most executives and managers are very adamant about working in the office to manage,” Wegenka said. “And, you know, I know a few individuals that do work at home and most of them miss that office environment. And it’s hard to get a promotion if you’re working at home because you’re not part of that office environment. It’s the old adage, be seen in the office and share your opinion and learn how to work well with others.”
Casey Huskey, a business developer for Express Employment Professionals, said he’s seen a steady number of people asking for work-from-home roles, and while it’s not necessarily something they specialize in, they try their hardest to meet this need.
“We have had some ... people that don’t think that we offer that, so they don’t even think to ask, but we do allow work from home,” Husky said. “If I got a specific client that that’s what they’re kind of looking for, it’s something that we can work with. There are a lot of companies that did remote work when the pandemic started, and for some it didn’t work out so well and some just kind of stayed with that. But at the end of the day, we kind of cater to whatever it is that works for our clients.”
Kathleen Woods, a St. Joseph resident who’s going to dental school, said even though many places say they’re hiring, finding a job has not been an easy task.
“It’s been pretty difficult. I haven’t had a job for like three weeks and I’ve applied to maybe like six or seven jobs,” Woods said. “A lot of them are seasonal right now, so it’s harder to find something worthwhile that can actually make a substantial amount of money. And you see all those ‘now hiring’ signs everywhere but it just seems like you never get a call back from anybody.”
Wegenka said that while he knows it can be a lengthy process, he and his colleagues work to fill positions as fast as they can.
“From a company standpoint, we screen those jobs and try to find the best fit we can. That’s probably going to take three to four days,” Wegenka said. “From an applicant standpoint, if they come in, fill out our application, go through our orientation, process them in the prescreening that we need to do, they can possibly be in a job within 24 hours.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.