Work from home jobs

While many people on the job hunt right now are looking for remote opportunities, hiring professionals say that in-office jobs can be more beneficial.

 Zoë Jones | News-Press NOW

Businesses have been struggling to fill staffing positions since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and while unemployment rates are low, more job openings remain than some companies want to see.

Those who work in employment agencies say there are still plenty of jobs available around St. Joseph, and while some want a work-from-home role, those positions are not as available as people believe.

