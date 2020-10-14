Hillyard Inc.'s redevelopment project has kicked off with demolition beginning on the former WireCo World Group property in Downtown St. Joseph.
The site is located directly north of Hillyard's current facilities and has been turned over to local contractor Madget Demolition.
Blake Roth, Hillyard chief manufacturing officer, said the property will be the site of the new 25-acre manufacturing and national distribution center for the 113-year old company.
"We want to plan for roughly our next 115 years, and a new modern manufacturing facility is what Hillyard needs to grow into the future," Roth said.
The project has been in the works for more than four years, and Roth said now it's finally starting to come to fruition as the old buildings are coming down.
"There's been lots of planning in the meantime, but we finally got approval from the state to move forward and therefore demolition has started," Roth said.
Demolition is expected to last six to nine months before construction can begin.
"From there, the first building that will go up will more than likely be our new distribution center and after that we'll determine what our manufacturing needs are," Roth said.
Brett Carolus, Hillyard's chief administration officer, said the company is excited to be moving forward with the project.
"Like Hillyard, WireCo has been a fixture in the Downtown community for generations and we understand the demolition may be bittersweet for some," Carolus said. "Our goal is to be good stewards of the property as we continue to provide opportunities for growth and reinvestment in the Downtown area."
Roth said it's a huge plus being able to have its new facility adjacent to current operations and it'll have an increase in technology.
"They'll be increased automation throughout our project both in distribution and manufacturing," Roth said.
The public is encouraged to stay away from the area as it will be an active demolition site.