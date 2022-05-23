Hillyard, Inc. added to its legacy in the St. Joseph community Monday by breaking ground on a new facility Downtown.
Hillyard hosted a ceremony Monday afternoon to celebrate the company building a new manufacturing and national distribution center to help modernize operations, a project that has been five years in the making.
The ceremony took place at the new location and had several special guest speakers, including Gov. Mike Parson and Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe. Both speakers expressed their appreciation of Hillyard for impacting the St. Joseph community in several positive ways.
The new facility will be located at the former WireCo WorldGroup property, directly north of Hillyard's current facilities, where demolition of the property began in October 2020. Now, the company is ready to take the next steps.
The construction project managed to retain more than 200 employees in St. Joseph and is expected to bring in many more.
Brett Carolus, the chief administrative officer for Hillyard, said that St. Joseph is home for the company and they’re excited for what’s to come.
“The business has always been here and this is our home, and we’re very fortunate to have a project like this right next to our existing facilities in Downtown St. Joseph,” Carolus said. “We’re very excited to be part of that continued development of Downtown st. Joseph and just to be a part of it. And we love this community. All our workforce is very proud that we're here, and it's a great workforce here as well.”
City Councilman Jeff Schomburg said he enjoys what Hillyard brings to the community, and he’s glad they’re adding to the Downtown area.
“They take care of their employees here and they do a very good job, and I think they're going to take care of St. Joe in a sense because they are rebuilding and investing into the community here,” Schomburg said. “Hillyard has always been a family-oriented-type facility, and they take care of everyone.”
While St. Joseph Mayor John Josendale is new to his role in leading the city, he said he’s happy to be a part of the project and to see the final results come into play.
“With everybody that's worked on it, everybody worked together,” Josendale said. “This has been really neat to see that. As we do the redevelopment of Downtown, this is really a very important part for us. And it's exciting to see it come together because we've been talking about it quite a while.”
The new distribution center is expected to be open and operating by late 2023.
