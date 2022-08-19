While unemployment levels are low in Missouri, there continues to be a high number of jobs available throughout the state and region.
In July, about 15,000 new jobs were posted in the state, according to the Missouri job report.
Kristie Arthur, the St. Joseph Area Chamber of Commerce's director of workforce development, said her organization has felt the need to highlight the open jobs. This has resulted in an aggressive approach to marketing as the chamber has advertised on five billboards around town at 18th Street and Frederick Avenue, S. Belt Highway and Pickett Road, Highway 59 and Route 752, on the bridge over the Missouri River on 36 eastbound and at 1925 St. Joseph Ave.
The billboards say "Get to Work!" with a familiar World War II image of a woman showcasing her muscles.
"I think it's a common problem with everyone from restaurants you walk in, you see job opening signs, to manufacturers, health care, finance," Arthur said of the need for employees. "I've had these folks in my office helping them brainstorm about what they're going to do to be able to find talent."
Arthur said there is a combination of factors such as the current generations in the workforce not being as large as those of the past.
"It's just proved to be difficult to find people" she said. "I do think that we have a very strong workforce in St. Joseph and in Northwest Missouri. People like to hire our folks, they're hard-working, they get to work and they're loyal."
In Northwest Missouri, the peak of open jobs was at the highest in June when postings reached more than 1,500.
In July, the stop job postings were at merchandise stores, restaurants and retail and for registered nurses and laborers.
"We have a lot of employers in town that are fair employers and give opportunities. If you go in there, you work hard, you show up, you'll get promoted, you'll do well," Arthur said.
