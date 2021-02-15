Hazel's to open second location beginning March 15

Hazel’s Coffee & Roasting Company announced they will be opening a second location in Downtown St. Joseph, and is expected to open on March 15.
The new location is expected to be a coffee bar located inside of the American Electric Lofts, located at 302 N. 3rd St.
Hazel’s opened in St. Joseph for the first time in 1995 in the Downtown area. Heather Mitchell has been the owner of Hazel’s for almost a year and she is very excited to bring the coffee shop back to its old stomping grounds.
“Taking Hazel’s back Downtown where it originally started is also very meaningful to us. It is very special to have that opportunity, because I feel like Downtown St. Joe is going to grow and become something very soon in the near future,” Mitchell said.
The new coffee bar location is expected to serve wine and beer. Mitchell said they are unsure of which beers they will offer, but they do want to work with local crafters and serve their beverages.
When Mitchell was approached with the opportunity to open a second location by Sky Real Estate, the first thing she thought of was that Hazel’s would defer to the two coffee shops already Downtown: Cafe Pony Espresso and Mokaska. She considered the friendship between the three business owners and made a conscious decision to allow them the opportunity to open a second location of their own if they choose to.
“That is something I didn’t want to come into their territory if they had issues with it, so them saying ‘No, we don’t want to have a second location’ kind of helped us make our decision to ‘Okay, I feel good about this,’” Mitchell said.
Mitchell said the location currently on Frederick Avenue will remain in operation even after the opening of the second location. The American Electric Lofts are not expected to open until the month of March.