Coffee is being used to pack a punch in the fight against Parkinson’s disease locally.
Hazel’s Coffee & Roasting Company is selling special bags of coffee through the end of February with $2 from each donated to the Freudenthal Center for Parkinson’s Disease in St. Joseph. The 8-ounce bags of coffee labeled “Help Us Punch Out Parkinson’s Disease” combine the flavors blackberry and raspberry with white mocha.
Those who have seen the Center for Parkinson’s Disease know of the punching bags and other boxing equipment used throughout the facility. Boxing exercises have proven to be beneficial to individuals trying to reduce or delay symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. Freudenthal’s nonprofit program is free to those fighting the effects of Parkinson’s.
“I’m very humbled when people ask us to participate with them because they like our product and it brings awareness to whatever they’re battling,” said Heather Mitchell, Hazel’s Coffee & Roasting Company owner.
The first collaboration between the two organizations came recently when Hazel's sold coffee flights with $5 of each one donated to the Center for Parkinson’s Disease. The partnership between the two is one that Mitchell wants to keep going.
“We’re still trying to collaborate on other ways we can bring more awareness even if it’s just to volunteer,” Mitchell said.
The bags of coffee benefitting the center will be sold until Feb. 28 at both Hazel’s Coffee & Roasting Company locations, 3829 Frederick Ave. and 310 N. Third St.
