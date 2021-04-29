Hazel's Coffee Bar says hello to downtown

Hazel’s Coffee Bar has opened inside of the American Electric Lofts, located at 302 N. Third St. in Downtown St. Joseph.
An opening for the new location originally was planned for March 15, but completing construction took a little longer than expected. However, co-owner Heather Mitchell said the time it took to refinish the original flooring was worth the wait.
“We wanted them to do it right, we were like ‘We are not in a hurry. Just take your time,’” Mitchell said. “Some of the other building stuff that they were trying to finish couldn’t be done because the floors have to set.”
The coffee bar is the second Hazel’s location in the city. The other shop currently sits at 3829 Frederick Ave.
The new location is still in the early phases of opening. The coffee bar is having a soft opening while food for its full menu and all alcoholic beverages are coming soon.
“We wanted to promote our coffee. Come grab your lattes, your chais, your teas and lemonades,” Mitchell said.
Wes Grammer, founder and president of Sky Real Estate, played a role in ushering in Hazel’s to fill a vacancy inside of the lofts. Grammer said he believes the first floor of the building needed some activity and felt Hazel’s was a good fit to make that happen.
“The apartments we've always been excited about, but we wanted to have something on the first floor that benefitted the residents and they would like. Luckily, the guys at Berkshire Hathaway, they knew the people at Hazel’s and just brought us together. We’re really lucky to have them a part of it,” Grammer said.
Mitchell said she has plans for the coffee bar as things start to fall into place. Hazel's has been asked to host live music and there are plans to have coffee flights in the future, which customers have asked for as well.
“We’re in the development stages of that, so I hope to have that early summer. That would be five specialty drinks and then maybe our cold brew or our drip coffee,” Mitchell said.
Current hours for Hazel’s Coffee Bar at the American Electric Lofts are 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
