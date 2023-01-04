Spotted Dog property (copy)

Hawaiian Bros posted a sign announcing that the restaurant will be coming to St. Joseph at Belt Highway and Beck Road.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

After several major business developments in 2022, this year is off to a similar start, as Hawaiian Bros has confirmed that it will be coming to St. Joseph.

The restaurant is set to be located at the corner of the Belt Highway and Beck Road.

