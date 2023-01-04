top story Hawaiian Bros set to come to St. Joseph at Belt and Beck By Zoë Jones News-Press NOW Zoe Jones Author email Jan 4, 2023 Jan 4, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Hawaiian Bros posted a sign announcing that the restaurant will be coming to St. Joseph at Belt Highway and Beck Road. File photo | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save After several major business developments in 2022, this year is off to a similar start, as Hawaiian Bros has confirmed that it will be coming to St. Joseph.The restaurant is set to be located at the corner of the Belt Highway and Beck Road. A sign was posted at the location saying that it will be opening soon and that people can apply for jobs at workathbros.comThis is a developing story and News-Press NOW will continue to bring updates as details become available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bro Hawaiian Highway Belt Highway News-press Now Update Jospeh Story Beck Road Restaurant Zoe Jones Author email Follow Zoe Jones Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News +9 National News Kentucky gov touts economy, resilience after tragedies +27 National News Evacuations ordered as California braces for rain, floods Central Missouri Cole County sales tax reduced More Regional News → National News +9 National News Kentucky gov touts economy, resilience after tragedies +6 National News US House has no members, no rules as speaker race drags on +8 National News Russia's hypersonic missile-armed ship to patrol global seas More National News → 0:45 Cold, cloudy, and breezy Wednesday 11 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
