Hawaiian Bros grand opening draws crowd

Residents and patrons flocked to the official grand opening of Hawaiian Bros on Monday.
The St. Joseph branch of the restaurant is the 41st franchise to open.
Chris Habiger, the vice president of franchise operations, was at the opening on Monday. Habiger also lives in St. Joseph, which makes this opening extra special.
He said customers showed out bright and early Monday morning.
“This (Monday) morning was an absolute hit. People were lined up at 3 in the morning just to get a taste,” Habiger said.
Those that flocked to the new location at 2404 N. Belt Highway had the chance to receive gift cards and T-shirts. Due to the number of cars coming to the restaurant, St. Joseph Police Department came out to help direct traffic from the Belt Highway to the business.
Steve and Evelyn Brooks, along with their grandchildren, were some of the many patrons that made their way to the area.
They said that while the venue was crowded, the serving was quick. They also enjoyed the menu.
“The (huli huli) chicken was great,” Steve Brooks said.
“I think it tastes perfect,” Evelyn Brooks said.
Their grandson, Brody, said the overall experience was a success in his book.
“It was amazing. The rice was really good,” Brody Brooks said.
For the St. Joseph community, Habiger said the brand is excited to share and expand into the area. Between the many other options within the area, Habiger thinks Hawaiian Bros stands apart.
“The response in the community has been absolutely fantastic,” Habiger said. “You kind of get a feeling for the Hawaiian vibes. We’re all about aloha spirit and spreading positivity and I think you’ll feel that when you come in and dine with us at Hawaiian Bros.”
More Hawaiian Bros restaurants are set to open soon across the country. Tuesday will see another opening in Davenport, Iowa. Down the road, there are plans to open more franchises in the Midwest.
The restaurant is open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
