Grocery Store Supply Remains Plentiful

As grocery stores prepare for a holiday unlike any before, one question some have had is whether Thanksgiving foods and supplies would be scarce given that smaller gatherings are expected.
Kevin Little, manager at Ray’s Green Hills on North Belt Highway, said that keeping up with the demand has been no issue up to this point.
“Well, the things they have supplies of, I haven’t had any problems,” Little said. “Your main dinner courses — turkeys, hams, potatoes and those types of things — are still staples. We can still get those.”
Little said recently pumpkin products were hard to come by, but within the last few weeks, Ray’s Green Hills was able to get more in.
Another neighborhood market also was not sweating the possibility of not being able to supply Thanksgiving essentials. Brian Smail, store manager at Brother’s Market off Fifth Avenue, echoed the same sentiment regarding it’s supply.
“It’s been pretty solid. At this point, seems like we have more orders — but smaller orders,” Smail said.
While it still is four days out from the big day, the biggest rush of customers is yet to come, but the onslaught of customers in the coming days is nothing out of the ordinary.
“We anticipate through, the next few days, to be just ‘lights out.’ That happens every year,” Little said.
Although some things haven’t changed, with the COVID-19 pandemic still raging, this Thanksgiving is not like any before. Number of cases and deaths still are on the rise, and many are dealing with financial hardships.
Little said he has come across customers that said they were trying to cut back on spending money on Thanksgiving this year. However, he assured customers that stores can accommodate these concerns with their prices.
“If you shop sales, you can put together a Thanksgiving meal fairly economically,” Little said.