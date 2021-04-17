Local greenhouses had a huge boom in business last year during lockdown orders at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and they aren’t expecting to see those numbers to drop this season.
Zakari Decker, a retail associate at Earl May Garden Center, said business already has increased since last year.
“I can already tell you we are outperforming 2020, and it’s going to be just an insane year when all is said and done because we haven’t even hit the peak of our season yet,” Decker said. “We’re still in the beginning of busy season.”
Gardening was all the rage last year when COVID-19 hit because it was one of the few things people could still enjoy safely, outdoors and at their own home. Plant sales went through the roof as people got out to buy their plants and go back home. While most businesses had to shut down during the pandemic, greenhouses thrived.
“Gardening is now a more popular pastime because it keeps people busy, people can grow their own food, people can make their places pretty,” Decker said. “We have seen figures that we’ve never seen before.”
Now that the world is getting back to normal, Decker doesn’t see the interest in gardening slowing down.
“A lot of people who think that they’ll go into it, that it’ll keep them busy until COVID’s done, they’re actually getting more and more invested,” Decker said. “They’re trying to learn more about what things they can and can’t grow within our climate, what things will grow inside, what things will grow outside. It’s becoming less of a hobby and more of a genuine interest now.”
The proof of this is Earl May’s sales so far this spring.
“What we were making in 10 days within 2020, we are making in one day in 2021, and that’s just landscaping sales alone,” Decker said. “And, of course, in-store we are outperforming what we made last year.”
Leupold Greenhouse and Orchard is also expecting a successful year. Manager Sherrie Donaldson said she thinks a lot of this year’s early sales were brought on by the early warm weather, but she’s expecting numbers to stay pretty steady this year.
“We’re expecting a good year,” Donaldson said. “It started off good, we’ve had good weather. We just need to get over the cold spell. Everyone’s ready to plant, we had a cold winter.”
While people might be getting the itch to plant now, both Donaldson and Decker said it’s still a little too early for most plants.
“With most things, you want to wait until around May 10 to plant them because that’s considered the final frost,” Decker said. “After that, you’re basically in the clear. You don’t have to worry about it getting cold again and your plants dying on you.”
Donaldson agreed and said that you never know when you might get a cold spell. Right now, she’s seeing a lot of people buy potted plants that can be easily covered or carried inside.
Both stores also carry some cold-weather vegetables, such as lettuce, cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, spinach or brussels sprouts, that are safe to be planted right now. They are starting to get in their annual flower selection as well.
Donaldson said Leupold is getting new plants in every week and also grows its own, so she doesn’t expect to run out of anything any time soon.
Decker, on the other hand, said Earl May has seen products fly off their shelves, so customers should go in soon if they have something specific in mind.
