The Italians don’t have the market cornered on pizza as a St. Joseph restaurant owner aims to prove with Greek-style slices.
Lanza, located at 1302 Frederick Ave., is the newest entry in the St. Joseph pizza market. Its owner, Erik Borger, also currently runs Pizza Tascio further east on Frederick and was the original operator of Il Lazzarone.
“I really like pizza. I am really addicted to it,” Borger said.
Lanza has been open for about two weeks, and so far business has been good for Borger’s third pizza venture on the same street. He is excited for the opportunities that this new location presents to collaborate with other local businesses. The restaurant is on the same corner as River Bluff Brewery, and both have been benefiting from that relationship, he said.
“We took stacks and stacks of pizzas over to the brewery over the weekend,” Borger said. “We have been talking about collaborating with the brewery since they lost their last tenant (in Lanza’s current space) and ... it was something that we wanted to do together to make sure everyone was well-fed.”
Lanza has been in the works since January. The restaurant is completely redone from the last owners of the building and has a dine-in area. Like the other pizza places Borger has been involved in on Frederick Avenue, Lanza has a pizza oven that was hand-built in Rome. Lanza offers a unique slice with a different style of dough.
“(We use) high-hydration dough. It takes about 180 hours to produce. It is by far the hardest dough I have ever worked with,” Borger said. “We have had a lot of people saying it was their favorite out of all three, which is very surprising to me, but I love it. It’s awesome.”
But why has Borger opened three pizza shops all on the same street?
“This is an important corridor for me. When we have vacancies we see an increase in crime up and down Frederick,” Borger said. “We are going to continue to invest in Frederick and hopefully whatever I do in these restaurants will be reinvested in the community. That is the goal.”
The restaurant is open from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4:30 to 10 p.m. on Friday and 3 to 10 p.m. on Saturday. To view the full menu, visit pizzerialanza.com.
