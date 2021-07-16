To hear Joe Gray tell it, success takes practical know-how, dedicated customer service, and most of all, a willingness to learn from one’s mistakes.
“When I find a man who has ‘never made a mistake,’ I don’t want to be around him,” Gray said. “He’s either lying, or he’s never tried anything new. You have to recognize that ... when you go into a new venture, you’re going to make mistakes. You have to be prepared, that you might live with the mistakes you make, and learn from it.”
This is the kind of wisdom heard Friday at the 2021 Missouri Western State University Entrepreneurship Luncheon, the capstone event on a week of business events and seminars. Gray, age 98, founded Gray Manufacturing with father J.H. Gray in 1952, after he completed World War II-era national service as a naval officer and technical expert, based in Annapolis, Maryland and Washington, D.C.
In a question-and-answer presentation conducted by Steven L. Craig, Gray offered his wisdom to dozens of local leaders of commerce and government, as well as students and faculty of the Craig School of Business. MWSU alumnus Mark Modlin, CEO of Rare Nutrition Inc., reflected on the inspiration presented by titans of local industry like Gray and Craig. Craig is the namesake and benefactor of the school.
“Leaders like these make us one of the top 20 cities in America to start a small business, or be an entrepreneur,” Modlin said. “We want to be able to reflect that in everything we do. And seeing what Mr. Gray has done with Gray Manufacturing, and just being able to grow that worldwide, that gives us a kind of a vision of what we want to impart on the world as well.”
Gray himself studied in technical fields at what was then St. Joseph Junior College, before moving on to the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas, a destination he originally reached on a bicycle powered by a washing machine motor his father helped him build. He never enrolled in a formal business course himself. Thus, the process of growing his firm proved to be one of trial and error.
He said he learned early on that successful firms do not regard their employees as people who work for the company; instead, they work at the company, for the customer. In this sense, the community will truly be the force that hires or fires an entrepreneur.
Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy, MWSU president, spoke to how Gray’s wisdom is an invaluable asset and inspiration.
“We’ve had people in the audience today who are interested in becoming entrepreneurs; we had faculty, we had business leaders, we had the greats,” she said. “And it really shows the importance in the relationship between higher education and business and entrepreneurial spirits.”
