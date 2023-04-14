It may seem that the Grain Belt Express transmission project is destined to be mired in political, legal and regulatory battles for years to come.
But plans for the 800-mile transmission line continue to move forward, often behind the scenes. One indication of the company's intent came in the Buchanan County Courthouse, where Grain Belt has agreed to pay more than $300,000 over 20 years to bring the power line through this area.
The deal, based on a similar agreement in Randolph County, would provide Buchanan County with one lump-sum payment of $75,000 plus $15,000 annually for 20 years.
"One of the counties east of us negotiated a deal for them to come through," said Scott Nelson, the presiding commissioner of Buchanan County. "Their deal must have been tougher than everybody else's deal. My understanding is that all counties will reap the benefits of that."
Nelson said the county already reached an agreement for the company to repair any roads after construction. He said the $375,000 should be on top of that.
Invenergy, a Chicago company, is building Grain Belt to transport wind power from Kansas to population centers on the East Coast. The route takes the power line through about 200 miles of northern Missouri, including Buchanan County.
Grain Belt encountered considerable landowner opposition in northern Missouri, but legislation aimed at limiting the company's power of eminent domain floundered for several sessions in Jefferson City. In testimony to the Missouri Public Service Commission, Invenergy said Grain Belt has secured voluntary easements on about 72% of the existing route across Kansas and Missouri.
In 2019, the PSC granted Grain Belt a certificate to build the direct-current transmission line in Missouri. The PSC will hold hearings in June on Invenergy's proposal to amend that certificate to relocate its alternating current converter station from Ralls to Monroe counties and to increase the capacity from 500 megawatts to 2,500 megawatts, which would make more power available in Missouri.
Invergy also wants approval to begin installing transmission facilities in Missouri when it has secured financing for only a portion of the project rather than the entire multi-state power line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.