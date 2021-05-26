The Federal Communications Commission will offer an Emergency Broadband Benefit program to help reduce monthly internet costs for eligible households.
Households that qualify can get up to $50 per month off of their internet bill.
Tim Arbeiter, director of broadband development for the Missouri Department of Economic Development, said one of the state’s priorities is ensuring more households have access to broadband infrastructure and that they have the ability to pay for it.
“There’s also this challenge of affordability for those families of need that may have the infrastructure accessible to them but from a financial standpoint don’t have the means to pay for the monthly subscription service,” Arbeiter said.
Eligibility requirements include households receiving Medicaid and having an income at or below 135% of the federal poverty guideline, among others, he said.
Arbeiter said the state’s Department of Economic Development is working to create public awareness of the program.
“We’re primarily carrying the message and sending it out farther,” Arbeiter said. “Right now, there’s 58 broadband providers in Missouri that are accepting this program.”
Broadband providers in the St. Joseph area working with the program include AT&T and Suddenlink.
