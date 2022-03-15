Owners and crew of Copper Hill Golf Club are gearing up for their second golf season since new ownership took over in January 2020, and course preparation remains a top priority.
“Typically, our winters haven’t been normal the last three or four years. Our winter has actually come the latter part of winter, and that kind of throws everything behind,” said Carey Tamerius, superintendent of the club. “It seems like the last couple years, we’ve gone from winter to summer and missed our spring, which actually causes a lot of headaches.”
Making sure things are up to par is a never-ending process, Tamerius said.
“It’s routine maintenance: irrigation, replacing valve boxes that need to be replaced, sprinkler heads. It’s just so that we’re ready to go,” Tamerius said. “For greens: aerification, top dressing, verticutting.”
Of course, the landscape isn’t going to be the typical green color just yet. Weather-permitting, golfers will see the course reach its aesthetically-pleasing state, but Midwest weather can throw curveballs, which Tamerius said he believes crews stay on top of.
Once the season truly begins and more and more golfers begin to flurry in, he said they’ll have to stay on their toes.
Tamerius also said youth golfers make the biggest difference when it comes to the popularity of golf. In the days when Tiger Woods was dominating the sport back in the late 90s, the youth movement of golf exploded for roughly a decade. He said the 3-par course is helping introduce the sport to younger players.
“They are our future,” Tamerius said. “That’s the beautiful thing about this place. We really cater to that new generation of player, and we get them prepped and ready to go if they decide they want to play a bigger course and they’re ready to go. They already know the rules, they know the golf etiquette. It makes for a lot better transition.”
(1) comment
It would be nice to know what town this golf course is in.
