Golden Corral closing its doors
News-Press NOW
Chloe Godding
Jun 23, 2023

A restaurant on Belt Highway is officially closing this weekend. Staff at Golden Corral, located at 715 N. Belt Highway, confirmed that the business will be closing its doors on Sunday. News-Press NOW will update this story as details become available.
