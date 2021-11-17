Goldberg headlines Small Business Summit

The St. Joseph Small Business Summit welcomed long-time Kansas City Royals broadcaster Joel Goldberg as Wednesday's keynote speaker.
Goldberg, who has been broadcasting Royals baseball since 2008, is also a seasoned motivational speaker of several years, with presentations centered around lessons and experiences from working closely with the organization and within the sport of baseball.
Hosted by the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, the seminar brought in small business owners and entrepreneurs who have had to face uncontrollable challenges in one of the toughest times to be a business owner. Goldberg reminded them that even through hardships like those created by COVID-19, the plan is to push forward.
“I always like to tell people that something’s going to come up; nothing is ever gonna go as planned. If you can keep pushing forward or just hang in there as long as possible, everything comes in cycles, so whatever is bad today will eventually get better,” Goldberg said.
Goldberg released his book “Small Ball Big Results” and honed his podcast, "Rounding the Bases," during the height of the pandemic. Though the title may insinuate that it’s a sports podcast, Goldberg talks with entrepreneurs and leaders in many fields.
“Stories are stories,” Goldberg said. "A good story, whether it’s a business story or a military story or whether it’s a sports story, a life story, a good story is a good story. But, it’s fun to get a little bit of a break from the same athletes over and over and get to meet and tell other people’s stories.”
The early portion of the Small Business Summit also welcomed guest speakers Wes Grammer, founder and president of Sky Real Estate, and Chase McAnulty, CEO and founder of Charlie Hustle.
