As money becomes tight and the opportunity to cut down on energy cost not impossible, many are looking to cut down costs by moving to solar energy.
Solar Energy LLC, located at 5214 Lake Ave., has been serving the community since 2012 and has seen steady incline in their sales over those eight years.
Solar consultant Mindy Marsh-Jarrett said they’ve seen at least a 15% increase in profits from year to year.
Structural costs depend on whether customers decide to have solar panels installed outside or on their homes. The process is not exactly the fastest initially with the process taking an average of roughly two months to complete.
“A lot of it is just getting the permits, the paperwork, the blueprints drawn up and the engineering,” Marsh-Jarrett said. “To actually put the panels on a house and get it wired up, it doesn’t take much time at all, but there’s a lot of details in the process to doing it.”
Other than not switching as soon as possible, Marsh says the only real downside is that individuals who want to switch must be homeowners. Renters would need the approval of a landlord for installation. However, once the process is completed, the word of going solar goes further according to Marsh-Jarrett.
“Say a neighbor gets solar and then the other neighbor wants to get it. The word of mouth is wonderful,” Marsh-Jarrett said.
There are currently more benefits to going solar aside from seeing the cost difference from a typical electric bill. According to the IRS, residential efficiency property tax credits offer an incentive for individuals who use alternative sources of energy such as solar electric property, solar water heaters, geothermal heat pumps, small wind turbines and fuel cell property.
A Berkeley Lab study from 2013 showed that buyers were willing to pay $15,000 more for a home that had a solar photovoltaic system already installed. This study involved a researcher from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Berkeley National Laboratory and a home appraisal expert which saw the value of these types of home increase in six different markets.