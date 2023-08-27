Godfather’s Pizza is moving into Fastgas at Interstate 29 and Frederick Boulevard. The move is expected to be complete by November.
“The program they have is a really good one and we’ve had a lot of success with it,” said Jeff Bachman, retail operations manager of St. Joseph Petroleum, which operates the Fastgas store. “There’s a lot of Godfather’s Pizza fans in St. Joseph, time to bring it in.”
Godfather’s previously was inside of the Minute Mart on North Belt. However, that location recently was bought out by Casey’s, leaving Godfather’s looking for a new place to call home.
Godfather’s had been on Fastgas’ radar since it bought out a store in Stewartsville where the pizza retailer already had space. It’s expected to be a growing relationship.
“We do have plans to put Godfather’s in other locations,” Bachman said. “It’s part of our strategy to build out our food service offering.”
Currently, Fastgas houses Sandella’s Flatbread and Northern Lights Pizza, both of which will be moved to make way for Godfather’s.
“They’ve been good to us but it’s a business decision,” Bachman said. “It’s a better program, better franchise partner. We don’t have any issues.”
The big news this week is that QuikTrip is building a store at I-29 and Frederick, across the street from Fastgas. While a major chain coming to town is always an adjustment, Bachman says his store will continue business as usual.
“If you’re not making adjustments, if you’re not looking to improve, you’re going to be put behind,” Bachman said. “We always have our foot on the pedal, regardless if somebody is coming in or not. We’re always looking for ways to improve our stores.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.