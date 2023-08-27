Fast Gas

Godfather’s Pizza is moving to the Fastgas store at Interstate 29 and Frederick Boulevard.

 Harry Loomis | News-Press NOW

A local pizza spot has found a new home.

Godfather’s Pizza is moving into Fastgas at Interstate 29 and Frederick Boulevard. The move is expected to be complete by November.

