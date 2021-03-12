The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce’s Champions of Commerce gift certificate program has had more than $55,000 in gift certificates redeemed for 42 small local businesses.
The Champions of Commerce campaign began during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to get more shoppers to buy from local businesses in St. Joseph. Larger employers in the St. Joseph area such as Altec purchased the gift certificates to distribute to their employees to use at local businesses registered through the chamber’s website.
R. Patt Lilly, president and CEO of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, said the program says much about the response and resiliency of the local small business community.
“The pandemic made everyone realize how we have to come together, especially in times of crisis,” Lilly said. “This circle of major employers helping small local businesses by encouraging employees to shop local is something we are proud of and hope continues long after the pandemic ends.”
Gift certificates used at local shops and restaurants are then redeemed by business owners at the chamber, where the businesses are reimbursed fully.
St. Joe Boot is one of the local shops that accept Champions of Commerce gift certificates. Owner Greg Boyer said they have consistently seen people come to the store to buy boots with the certificates.
“I don’t think we’ve missed a week of going down to get reimbursed, even when it was bitter cold out,” Boyer said.
