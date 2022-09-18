For those in St. Joseph looking to get into the spooky spirit, things are about to get a lot creepier in town, as Spirit Halloween has officially opened its doors.
Many St. Joseph residents have already visited the haunting location since it opened at 139 N. Belt Hwy.
Jordan Rose, district manager for Spirit Halloween, said she loves when Spirit opens in St. Joseph because of the crowds.
“It's really nice. I like to see all the community get together and come in and have fun, especially with the in-store experience,” Rose said. “It gives a sense of everyone actually decorating and having fun in the town. I mean, everyone loves Halloween. It's getting bigger every year. So a lot of people like it. So no matter what, every year we come back, everyone's going to be excited about it.”
Rose said so far, decoration items have been the hardest to keep in stock as everyone is starting to get their homes ready for the holiday.
“Any of the decor stuff is going because they're starting to decorate their houses and stuff like that. So it's flying off the shelf. Any of the Hocus Pocus, Beetlejuice, anything licensed is flying,” Rose said.
Jessica Olinger, a St. Joseph resident, said that she loves having Spirit Halloween in town as a place to wander through.
“I’m not looking for anything particular, just looking for something that catches my eye, something colorful. I’m a big Halloween fan,” Olinger said. “There’s not really a good Halloween store around. I don’t want to drive to Kansas City. I love that Spirit is here.”
Rose said this year, there are a large variety of different costumes that they're expecting to see sell out this year, especially licensed products.
“Honestly, western is really big this year due to Yellowstone, so that's really nice. For kids we have like the Dino Ranch costumes that people are excited about, the Encanto stuff, stuff like that,” Rose said.
They also have the Spirit of Children fundraiser in the store.
“All 100% of donations go to Children's Mercy. We do the bracelets, we do Halloween parties for the kids and their families and stuff like that. So whenever you stop in, you can do a $2 bracelet, you can round up your change, you can do any dollar amount. And we always give you a star to put on the wall. So you're going to get bragging rights and get to say you're up there. It's a good organization. And we stand by it and we back it as a company. It's like one of our proud points,” Rose said.
The hours of operation will continue to change until Halloween hits. Currently, the store is open from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.
