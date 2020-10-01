A new business has opened along Frederick Avenue that aims to pamper its customers.
The Gentleman’s Chair Barber Shop opened in late June in the location of a former barbershop that had been closed since 2018. Owners Abbi Caribardi and Crystale Stanart previously worked at a men’s salon but decided they wanted to open their own at 1821 Frederick Ave.
“It’s been a goal for a few years and we finally did and it was during the shutdown, but it’s still been really good for us,” Caribardi said.
Caribardi said it was definitely unexpected and scary at first opening the business in the middle of a pandemic.
“This place sat vacant for a little over a month, because right when we needed inspections everything shut down,” Caribardi said.
Since the location is in the middle of a busy street, Caribardi said they’ve been able to get a large amount of foot traffic, along with clients from their previous place of work.
“We get a lot of people that come over from the Hi-Ho to check it out and we always encourage them to at least try it,” Caribardi said.
Even though there have been a variety of challenges Caribardi and Stanart have had to deal with, their experience in the industry has helped them adapt.
The shop specializes in men’s haircuts, however, they also offer women’s cuts but not coloring.
“It’s not like a quick hair cut, in and out, it’s more relaxing,” Caribardi said.
Caribardi said they’ve felt a lot of support from the community and encourage residents to support small businesses.
“St. Joe needed a nice barber shop and not somewhere where you’re rushed in and out,” Caribardi said. “I don’t know if there’s any that specialize in pampering, because we do a hot towel and scalp massage with every haircut.”
The shop allows walk-ins and also offers appointments. It is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.