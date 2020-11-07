After two quarters of back-to-back percentage losses, the United States gross domestic product (GDP) is once again on the rise.
Third quarter advanced estimates were released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis in the last week of October, boasting a 33.1% increase of GDP. This came after a 31.4% decrease in the second quarter, according to the bureau.
The decrease in GDP in the first part of 2020 can be attributed to the nationwide lockdowns of businesses small and large due to the coronavirus pandemic. The third-quarter increase could be attributed to some re-openings, a Missouri Western assistant economics professor said.
“Most of this is just the fact of the second quarter having the staying-home orders and trying to lift out of those. Now it is like we are finally back close to normal,” Dr. Kara Grant said. “I would assume the biggest factor would be reopening, but stimulus checks and loans could have factored in as well.”
GDP is a good model to see how production is going for the country it is being applied too. However, it is not a proper sign of health for an economy, especially with the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate nationwide in September fell to 7.9%.
“Another thing to keep in mind with the unemployment rate, it is people actively looking for work,” Grant said. “Unemployment could be dropping, but it also is people just deciding not to work anymore. It is probably not a huge portion of the actual unemployed ... but it has to factor into it.”
Some states, like California, have strict coronavirus protocols still forcing small businesses to remain shut down. Grant said because of the inconsistencies state by state, the huge percentage growth in GDP could be due to large companies performing extremely well.
“I think the big corporations have a huge net percentage, like if Amazon or Walmart is doing well it will help make the GDP look higher because they produce so much,” Grant said. “Smaller businesses are remaining on a smaller scale.”
The sooner a coronavirus vaccine becomes available, the sooner there can be some consistency when looking at GDP outputs. The United States looks to continue the economic rebound as the holiday season approaches.