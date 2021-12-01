St. Joseph's business community got a bird's-eye view Wednesday of the most important policy issues on Capitol Hill.
Ron Eidshaug, vice president and chief of staff of government affairs for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, spoke at Wednesday's annual Chamber Chairman's Breakfast. The event was held at the St. Joseph Country Club.
Eidshaug’s presentation, “A View from the Hill,” let local business owners in on what’s at stake for their short-term and long-term futures.
Breaking down the current reconciliation bill pending in the Senate was at the forefront of conversation at Wednesday's event. As all topics pertaining to business owners, small- and large-scale, Eidshaug believes workforce shortages will be the biggest threat to business owners moving forward.
“Whether you’re a small business, big business, whatever part of the country you’re in, getting workers who are qualified, getting workers to show up and get the job done is a really pressing concern,” he said.
An issue that was expected to be resolved after the expiration of pandemic-related unemployment benefits in September, the National Federation of Independent Business’s Jobs Report for October reports 49% of small business owners say they couldn’t fill open job positions during the current hiring period. According to the same report, 44% of businesses owners reported having raised compensations.
Eidshaug spoke highly of the St. Joseph Chamber’s proactivity in the community addressing issues affecting small business owners, something that will have their voices heard in Washington D.C.
“This is a group that’s doing everything right by being active in their community, active with their legislators here on the ground and also in Washington,” Eidshaug said.
