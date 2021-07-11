If a company is working on a U.S. Army helicopter called the Raider X, it stands to reason that the project demands a high level of cybersecurity.
For one St. Joseph company, $30,000 in Buchanan County funding will do just that. The Buchanan County Commission is providing $30,000 from its economic development tax for Van Am Tool and Engineering.
The funds specifically are going toward cybersecurity for the engineering company as it works on a project with Lockheed Martin Sikorsky’s future vertical lift aircraft called the Raider X. Van Am is developing and producing parts for the landing gear for the aircraft.
“In the case of Van Am, over the last several years they are moving into the military and defense department,” said Patt Lilly, president and CEO of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce. “That was part of the investment that the county made in Van Am to assist them in being able to meet requirements in Defense Department contracts but expand on business here.”
There is a huge need for Van Am to beef up its cybersecurity efforts as the Raider X aircraft is a finalist in the U.S. Army’s future attack reconnaissance helicopter. Van Am needs to meet a certain level of security to work with the Department of Defense.
There are three new engineering-based jobs that Van Am is adding as the company is in the prototype stage of the landing gear for the Raider X. If the company is part of the team that is awarded the project, it could bring even more jobs to the area.
“On this project it would add four to six more jobs but this is a jumping stone to other projects,” Keith Mills, the CEO of Van Am Tool and Engineering, said. “It really gets us into that market.”
Mills has been the CEO for three years and his entire background is in aerospace engineering. He said the company currently is made up of about 20 percent aerospace projects. This project is important as once the foot is in the door with the Department of Defense, there is the opportunity for even more projects and more jobs to the St. Joseph area.
“We had a lot of investments in our tooling and really the technology to machine those types of components,” Mills said. “Those aren’t really off-the-shelf parts you can buy, so once you have that developed, it makes it a lot easier to sell in other markets.”
If Sikorsky’s Raider X wins the contract, Van Am can go into full production mode for making parts for the landing gear. Mills loves this potential for growth in the aerospace sector and views the county’s investment as not just helping for this project’s cybersecurity needs, but for future Department of Defense contracts.
Van Am put an additional $200,000 to $300,000 on cybersecurity infrastructure, technology and IT support. Plus the company purchased $320,000 worth of new equipment to develop these parts.
Van Am has worked on parts for B-52s and E-2D Hawkeye aircrafts. The Raider X would be another step in that direction.
The company is now hosting internships for local high school and community college students. The thought is to train them in their specific fields of interest, that way if they are awarded the contract they will have the staff to support the production needs.
