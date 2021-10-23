The East Hills Shopping Center is about to get a dose of youthful energy.
Under new management, Fun Run St. Joe, a children’s activity center, is tentatively scheduled to open in November at the shopping center at 3702 Frederick Ave.
“There’s not a lot of options for (physical activities for) kiddos in town, especially indoors ... There’s definitely a need for it,” said Stacey Lawrence, co-owner of Fun Run St. Joe.
Consisting of bounce houses and children’s games, Lawrence describes the mall version of Fun Run St. Joe as similar to an expanded “McDonald’s Play Place, without the balls.”
Its previous location, run by Jessica Stanley and Darin Miles, at 3603 Frederick Ave. closed in March. Looking for a new business opportunity, co-owners Stacey and Taylor Lawrence saw a Facebook post about Fun Run St. Joe going up for sale. With their child, as well as nieces and nephews, being big fans of Fun Run St. Joe, they said it was a good fit.
After creating a post announcing the change in management, the Lawrence’s found out quickly how much support Fun Run has in the area, as the message was viewed by more than 23,000 people.
“I think people were really devastated when Fun Run announced that they were leaving the last location that they were at. So I knew that it was fulfilling a void in the community,” Stacey Lawrence said. “(The response) was surprising. It just seems like everybody’s ready to have an outlet for their kiddos to exhaust their energy.”
Fun Run St. Joe will be moving into the old Charming Charlie location at the shopping center. On Oct. 18, crews were working on removing pieces of the old retail space to make room for the kids’ activity center.
Much like the old location, Fun Run will be open for children’s birthday parties and celebrations. Stacey Lawrence said she’s already been fielding calls for appointments.
“We’ve got people reaching out daily, like, ‘When are you open? Can we schedule a party?’ and we are just as ready as they are. But some things are out of our control,” she said.
The Lawrence’s aren’t the only ones excited to get things moving. East Hills Shopping Center management said they’re enthusiastic about bringing some new activities and experiences to the mall.
“It goes well with shopping. You have you have (parents and their) kids coming into the center, they can shop while they’re here, they can grab lunch while they’re here and also get entertained,” said Lindsey Davis, general manager at the East Hills Shopping Center.
The activity center will be a unique addition to the shopping space, with more of a focus on entertainment and physical activities. Davis views it as another step in the continuing transformation of malls and their customer base.
“I think it’s a normal evolution for shopping centers to start dabbling in entertainment, along with the shopping and food and other things that they have to offer,” she said.
For long-time fans of Fun Run St. Joe, Stacey Lawrence said they’re happy to say that most of the previous location’s employees will be returning.
“It should be kind of like they never closed. So it’s really exciting that we have all of them coming back,” she said.
Targeting mid-November for an opening date, the Lawrence's said they’re ready to bring energy to the space and hopefully add something new to the everyday East Hills Shopping Center experience.
“Kids have a lot of energy, and for the sake of parents’ and grandparents’ sanity, it’s nice to have space for them to go run around and play and wear themselves out, especially in the winter ... This will fulfill that need,” Stacey Lawrence said.
