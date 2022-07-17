A St. Joseph company’s new home is helping senior citizens achieve the goal of remaining in their own homes for as long as possible.
Since the expansion into the new building space, Director of Community Relations Leah Garcia said business at Freudenthal Home-Based Healthcare has increased. Just last month the company held an official ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new building space at 2425 N. Woodbine Road. However, employees have been operating out of the new location since October of 2021.
“Everything feels like it has increased a lot,” Garcia said. “It’s just better communication, better planning, better team-building. We all get to know what everybody’s doing.”
Shelby King, vice president of in-home operations, said the team’s communication has only grown stronger in the new location.
“We have such pristine and excellent communication here and I think it’s because we are under one roof,” King said. “We can literally walk down the hall and say, ‘I know you see this patient as well, what do you think? What can we do together to benefit them in the best way possible?’”
The staff also has grown to get to know one another on a more personal note King said.
“Now we can all come together and we have a community room downstairs,” King said. “We’re able to celebrate birthdays and we have team-building things and it’s a lot of fun altogether.”
Freudenthal Home-Based Healthcare aims to allow seniors to live at home for as long as possible. The business provides home health care, hospice care and in-home care services. All of these departments now work together under one roof.
“Our focus is on wellness first and trying to keep them as healthy as we can in the home,” Garcia said. “We surround them with all the services that they could need to stay in their homes.”
King said the in-home health care is essentially a house call for seniors.
“We’re not just finding that we’re taking on people that are what we would consider homebound, we’ve got people that we’re taking on that are still working,” King said. “The benefit of having your provider come to you is so amazing. We keep the patient as the center of the focus and we’re able to spend more time with them.”
In-home care services offered through Freudenthal are specific to the needs of every individual.
“We can do cooking, cleaning, personal care, housekeeping, laundry, give meds, make meals, provide transportation or even walk dogs,” King said. “There’s no stupid question, we can even do small things.”
Freudenthal also offers hospice care for terminally ill patients.
“Hospice is more about caring for you and making sure that you are comfortable, pain-free and that you live the best life to the end of your life,” King said.
While all of the services reside under one roof with this new location, there is one separate location for the Freudenthal Center for Parkinson’s Disease inside the East Hills Shopping Center.
“They decided to stay at the mall but because they’re growing, they decided to get a bigger room at the mall,” King said. “We’re sad that they’re not here with us, but we’re happy that they have a bigger place.”
The nonprofit center offers exercise programs, support groups, therapy and more.
Freudenthal Home-Based Healthcare has also been able to create weekly events for patients.
“We offer a lot of exercise classes around the community,” Garcia said. “We do Tai Chi every Friday. We have a walking group at the mall every Wednesday. We’re at the senior centers every Monday in Savannah and St. Joseph.”
King said the impact Freudenthal has on seniors and families is what makes the business so important.
“I look at those types of things and I think, ‘Wow, we were able to do what she (a patient) wanted from the beginning to the end,’” King said. “It’s one of those things where family members will come to us don’t know what to do and to be able to give them answers and options, that’s like the best thing in the whole wide world.”
For more information on Freudenthal Home-Based Healthcare, visit their website at www.freudenthalhh.com.
